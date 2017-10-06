Local emergency responders field boat-in-distress call, chainsaw call

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 Boca Grande firefighters and Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call of a boat that had run aground and was taking on water.

At 9:49 a.m. the call came in that a 19-foot boat, occupied with five passengers, had run aground off Cayo Costa. Boca Grande firefighters attempted to respond, but seas were too rough for their small boat, so Lee County Sheriff’s deputies took their larger boat out to retrieve the vessel’s occupants.

One small boy was treated by Lee County EMS for exposure-type symptoms, but he was not transported.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. the Boca Grande Fire Department responded to a call of a chainsaw accident in the Boca Grande Club.

Upon response they called for a helicopter to transport the patient due to the severity of the injury. The patient was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.