Help with history: What do you know about this photo?

■ The Boca Grande Historical Society needs your help in searching for information about archived photos that were shared with the island history center. Descriptions are sought about the photo at right: Do you know who are these people are? What kind of fish or type of fishing rods? Where and when the photo was taken? A new photo will appear in the Boca Beacon each week, asking for readers’ input. Organization members are trying to gather as much information as possible about each photo. Readers do not have to give the complete description; just share any details if you know anything about the photo. Responses can be emailed to kyleks@leegov.com.

Posted by Marcy Shortuse Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon’s sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine.

She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.