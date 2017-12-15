Get ready for some outdoor music in the park with Sand Dollar Sessions

Boca Grande Charities will host its second free outdoor concert on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center.

This year’s Sand Dollar Session, “Laying Down the Music,” will feature local musicians Wally Rutan and Marty Moss, and Lemon Bay High School students Sam Cahill and Andy Heath.

Bring your own blanket, beverages and golf cart and kick back for a great evening of acoustic music. Alcohol permits have been acquired, so it’s all right to bring your own cocktails, wine or beer.

Donations will be accepted during the concert and will benefit the Lemon Bay High School aquaculture laboratory.