Fishery meeting planned for September 25

A public hearing is planned to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners office located at the Charlotte County Administrative Center. The office is located at 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.

The agenda lists a small-scale plan amendment from resource conservation to commercial and a companion-rezoning plan.

All interested parties are invited to attend this meeting and be heard.

The principal objects and purposes of the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board are to advise and inform the Board of County Commissioners and the general public in all matters relating to zoning, planning and future development.

More detailed information may be obtained at charlottecountyfl.gov.