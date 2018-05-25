Check out the Fust Library summer programs for children

BY SUE ERWIN – The end of the school year is coming soon, and so is the summer heat. The Johann Fust Community Library will be offering several programs in June and July to keep you engaged and entertained.

“Stories Alive” with Windell Campbell will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 20 at the Boca Grande Community Center. The animated presenter takes the audience on an exciting journey, using his voice and puppets to bring the stories alive.

“Out of My Hands Juggling” is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27. The audience will enjoy lights, magic and juggling as Gerald Tricarico shows off his astonishing juggling and magic skills in this interactive show at the Community Center.

“The Science of Sound” with DoDad’s Lab” will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18. Children will learn about volume, pitch and wave through exciting experiments and activities that will get everyone laughing and learning. The program is sponsored by the Johann Fust Library Foundation.

“ROCKet into Summer Reading” is a rock art program that will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25. Rock art is thousands of years old. Attendees will create individual rock art pieces and either take them home that day, give them away or place them somewhere in the community for someone else to discover. The rocks and decorating items will be supplied; just bring your creative skills.

Kids can keep their reading skills sharp while school is out with the summer reading program. Beginning May 29, The Lee County Library System is offering a free book for all children while supplies last. Just show up at the library and ask for more information.

Did you know you can buy previously read books all through the year? Donated books are stocked year-round on carts in the library loggia. The cart is self-service, and you can leave cash or a check made out to The Johann Fust Library Foundation in the box attached to the cart.

