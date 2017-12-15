CHEC to host fundraiser focusing on the importance of native plants

Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) on January 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. for a fundraising event which includes a lecture by Dr. Craig Huegel on “The Importance of Native Plants” at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood.

Included in the $12 entrance donation ($8 for Friends of CHEC): complimentary wine, hors d’oevres, music by Gotfried Creek as well as a book signing by Dr. Huegel and a silent auction.

Craig Huegel, PhD, is a wildlife biologist with a special interest in the interaction of wildlife and habitat, especially as it relates to developed landscapes. He is a founding member of the Pinellas Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, writes a popular blog about Florida native wildflowers, and operates a small native wildflower nursery from his home in Seminole.

Dr. Huegel has written five books about native plants. His sixth, a book about “How Plants Work,” is due to be published in the spring of 2018 by the University of Florida Press. Currently he serves as an adjunct professor in the Biology Department at St. Petersburg College and as a consultant on a wide variety of native plant projects.

Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation providing environmental education, passive recreation, research and conservation land management to citizens and visitors of the greater Charlotte Harbor area. Your donation to this CHEC fundraiser provides educational environmental programs to local adults and students within the Englewood area. Your attendance will help all.

For further information and/or reservations, phone (941) 475-0769. Space is limited.