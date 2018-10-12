Chamber mixer to feature Mota’s Munchies October 18

Featured News, The News
October 12, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print
Chamber mixer to feature Mota’s Munchies October 18

Don’t miss the first Chamber mixer of the season, co-hosted by newest Chamber member Mota’s Munchies Fresh Mexican Cuisine and the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 18 in the Chamber Courtyard from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this opportunity to mix and mingle with fellow Chamber members, hear about upcoming events and learn about another new member, Synergi Partners, who provide a consulting service to evaluate the potential for tax relief opportunities for businesses negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma. Contact the Chamber office with any questions at (941) 964-0568.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Older Post