Chamber mixer to feature Mota’s Munchies October 18

Don’t miss the first Chamber mixer of the season, co-hosted by newest Chamber member Mota’s Munchies Fresh Mexican Cuisine and the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 18 in the Chamber Courtyard from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this opportunity to mix and mingle with fellow Chamber members, hear about upcoming events and learn about another new member, Synergi Partners, who provide a consulting service to evaluate the potential for tax relief opportunities for businesses negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma. Contact the Chamber office with any questions at (941) 964-0568.