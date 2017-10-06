Chamber to host mixer at Port Boca Grande Lighthouse

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce will host their October Monthly Mixer at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Businesses, bring your newest business cards and brochures to display at the Chamber office and to pass around the meeting. Mingle with fellow members and take a look into Boca Grande’s fascinating history at the Lighthouse.

There will even be a few ghost stories told.

Stop in at the Chamber’s Park Avenue office, call them at 964-0568, or email info@bocagrandechamber.net for any inquiries and/or questions.