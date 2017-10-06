Busch matches donations 2:1 for Mote after Irma

A philanthropist with island ties has upped the ante for giving at Mote Marine Laboratory, to help repair damage at a research facility in the Florida Keys created by Hurricane Irma.

Mote recently announced a match by Mote supporter and avid diver Adolphus Busch IV. Adolphus has pledged $100,000 before the end of this year to be used for Mote Marine Laboratory’s Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

Thanks to Busch, funds for Mote’s IC2R3 Hurricane Irma Fund will be matched on a 2:1 basis from now until the end of the year.

This funding will allow Mote to repair the exterior infrastructure at the Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration (IC2R3) such as coral raceway systems, specialized tanks, chillers, etc. that were significantly damaged during the storm, and to begin advancing its coral reef research and restoration work as quickly as possible.

You can also make a tax-deductible donation to support grants for individual Mote staff who lost property or experienced financial hardship during Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma moved directly over the Elizabeth Moore International Center on Mote’s Summerland Key campus on Sunday, Sept. 10.

To read Mote’s post-Irma status of Mote Marine Laboratory in the Keys, go to mote.org.

The Elizabeth Moore International Center was built to withstand a Category 5 Hurricane. Its structure stood strong during Hurricane Irma, but the coral raceway systems, specialized tanks, chillers, etc. were significantly impacted. Mote has insurance to cover hurricane damages at IC2R3, but repair needs will exceed this coverage.

Go to mote.org for more information regarding how to donate.