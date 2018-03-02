Everything’s coming up roses at the next Garden Club meeting

■ SUBMITTED BY THE BOCA GRANDE GARDEN CLUB

Next Wednesday, March 7, Phil Paul, the master rosarian, will speak to the Boca Grande Garden Club at 2 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center on a plethora of topics on everything to do with roses.

A past president of the Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society, past vice director of the American Rose Society Deep South District, member of the Deep South District Board, webmaster and long-time editor of the American Rose Society Journal on Miniature and Miniflora Roses, Phil is a master consulting rosarian and a cyber rosarian.

He has been an instructor of the Consulting Rosarian School for 10 years. Phil led and helped complete two demonstration gardens in Palmetto at the Agriculture Center and taught a team of 10 Manatee County master gardeners all about roses. He also regularly presents programs in classrooms, including ones at the Ringling Museum, and in the two smart demonstration gardens that he and the Bradenton-Sarasota Rose Society built. One of these is on the old Philippi Estate Park, which has been growing many roses on the 60-acre estate that runs along the intracoastal waterway since 1916. Both demonstration gardens are widely known for being environmentally smart gardens, with the Philippi Park known for growing “easier-care roses” and using efficient micro-watering systems, reducing the use of irrigation so that the gardens can survive the various periods of drought common in Florida. In addition, Phil and his consultants feature slow-release nitrogen fertilizer that has become commonplace in the state.

Phil has many connections to the best roses and rose garden resources which he will share with us. He will give us a little crash course on “Roses 101” as we learn about the different types of roses, rose selection, maintenance & care and micro-irrigation for rose gardens. He has numerous informative handouts and resources for us on successful rose gardening in Southwest Florida, with some tips for up north as well. This will be a PowerPoint presentation with wonderful photos, stories, and samples of special roses. Phil will bring to us information on his special rose connections in Southwest Florida as well as a beautiful selection of Old Garden Roses to view and purchase at the tea after his presentation.

This meeting is free to members and will be open to the public on a space- available basis for a fee of $35. The Boca Grande Garden Club is open to all people interested in gardens and floral design on a first-come, first-served basis, and it is currently closed for membership for this season. However, the Club keeps a waitlist in the order in which people sign up, and as space become available, new members are invited to join. Please contact Polley Cunningham at polleycunningham@gmail.com for more information on how to get on the waitlist.