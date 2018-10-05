Englewood Bank & Trust holding drive for the soldiers

■ STAFF REPORT

Englewood Bank & Trust is once again serving as a collection point for the Rotary Club of Englewood’s Food for the Troops drive. Customers and residents are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and personal care items to any of the bank’s four branch offices: at the Englewood office, 1111 S. McCall Rd.; at the Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Rd. #10; Gulf Cove office, 12651 S. McCall Rd.; and Boca Grande office at 301 Park Ave.

“We have been involved with this Rotary initiative for a number of years,” said bank President Kevin Hagan, “and it’s always gratifying to observe how people open their hearts to our men and women in uniform.”

Lobbies at the Englewood and Rotonda/Cape Haze offices are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. The Gulf Cove and Boca Grande offices open at 8 a.m. and close at the same time as the other offices. Gulf Cove is also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The drive is continuing throughout October.

Lists of needed items are posted in the bank lobbies, and the bank’s website, englewoodbankandtrust.com, has a printable list of items.

The following are some of the items requested by the Rotary:

Instant drink mixes (hot and cold)

Cocoa, coffee, Gatorade, tea

Tuna (pouches – no cans)

Ramen noodles

Spices

Salad dressing (no glass)

Beef jerky, nuts, trail mix

Granola, protein bars

Crackers, cookies

Candy (no chocolate)

Gum

Pop Tarts, instant oatmeal

Snacks

Deodorant

Disposable razors

Aspirin

ChapStick

Shampoo

Eye drops

Small tissue packs

Toilet tissue (individually wrapped rolls)

Medicated foot powder

Hand-held games, cards

Nerf balls

Sudoku, word puzzles

Batteries (AA, AAA, D)

Shown above are Englewood Bank & Trust Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer Kristina Watts, center, in black sweater, joins fellow Rotarians in displaying food and personal items collected during last year’s Food for the Troops campaign. Other members of the Rotary Club of Englewood in the photo are, from left, Carol Peterson, Karen Current, Deb Hegedus, Norma Stephens and Buzz Wescott.

The bank is serving as a collection point for the 2018 Food for the Troops drive.