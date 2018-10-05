Englewood Bank & Trust holding drive for the soldiers

■ STAFF REPORT
Englewood Bank & Trust is once again serving as a collection point for the Rotary Club of Englewood’s Food for the Troops drive. Customers and residents are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and personal care items to any of the bank’s four branch offices: at the Englewood office, 1111 S. McCall Rd.; at the Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Rd. #10; Gulf Cove office, 12651 S. McCall Rd.; and Boca Grande office at 301 Park Ave.
“We have been involved with this Rotary initiative for a number of years,” said bank President Kevin Hagan, “and it’s always gratifying to observe how people open their hearts to our men and women in uniform.”
Lobbies at the Englewood and Rotonda/Cape Haze offices are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. The Gulf Cove and Boca Grande offices open at 8 a.m. and close at the same time as the other offices. Gulf Cove is also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The drive is continuing throughout October.
Lists of needed items are posted in the bank lobbies, and the bank’s website, englewoodbankandtrust.com, has a printable list of items.
The following are some of the items requested by the Rotary:
Instant drink mixes (hot and cold)
Cocoa, coffee, Gatorade, tea
Tuna (pouches – no cans)
Ramen noodles
Spices
Salad dressing (no glass)
Beef jerky, nuts, trail mix
Granola, protein bars
Crackers, cookies
Candy (no chocolate)
Gum
Pop Tarts, instant oatmeal
Snacks
Deodorant
Disposable razors
Aspirin
ChapStick
Shampoo
Eye drops
Small tissue packs
Toilet tissue (individually wrapped rolls)
Medicated foot powder
Hand-held games, cards
Nerf balls
Sudoku, word puzzles
Batteries (AA, AAA, D)
Shown above are Englewood Bank & Trust Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer Kristina Watts, center, in black sweater, joins fellow Rotarians in displaying food and personal items collected during last year’s Food for the Troops campaign. Other members of the Rotary Club of Englewood in the photo are, from left, Carol Peterson, Karen Current, Deb Hegedus, Norma Stephens and Buzz Wescott.
The bank is serving as a collection point for the 2018 Food for the Troops drive.