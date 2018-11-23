Englewood Bank & Trust collecting Toys for Tots this Christmas

Englewood Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. People are invited to donate unwrapped toys during business hours at any branch through December 12.

Locations for donations include: The bank’s main office, 1111 S. McCall Rd., Englewood, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Rd., #10, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Boca Grande Office, 301 Park Ave.,

Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Gulf Cove Office, 12651 S. McCall Rd., Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Toys for Tots tradition,” said bank President Kevin Hagan. “I’m sure our employees, customers and area residents will come through in a big way to help brighten the holidays for area kids in need.”

The Toys for Tots local coordinator Margery Sandness said that the greatest need for toys are for babies and toddlers up to age three and toys and games for both boys and girls ages nine to 14. They have an ample supply of stuffed animals, Barbie dolls, baby dolls, Tonka truck-type toys, and matchbox cars, she noted.

Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers.

The Marines have been making Christmas wishes come true for needy children since 1947. Not one dollar is ever used to pay a salary; the program is run totally by volunteers under the leadership of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. The Toy for Tots motto is “Every child deserves a little Christmas.” Volunteers work hard to make sure that all children are shown someone cares, that they are not forgotten, and that Christmas did not pass them by. Last year, the Marines provided toys to more than 18,000 area children.

The application to request toys is online at https://sarasota-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx. Toys may be delivered to families in Englewood, Placida, Rotonda and western Port Charlotte.