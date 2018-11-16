Englewood Bank Thanksgiving Art Festival planned

■ STAFF REPORT

The annual Englewood Bank & Trust Thanksgiving Art Festival always marks the first art event of the new season in our community each year. The Art Festival is on Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Englewood Bank & Trust’s main branch at 1111 S. McCall Road in Englewood.

The Englewood Bank & Trust Invitational is a small, high-quality, boutique- style art show with an impressive list of artists.

Fifty of the nation’s top award-winning fine artists and craftsmen will be featured in this world-class art event, and every medium will be represented.