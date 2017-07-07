Eagle Scout graduates from Sarasota Military Academy … and plans to attend SFC this fall

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Liam Hugger understands the importance of a strong work ethic.

The Eagle Scout has worked at The Barnichol Hardware store on weekends since he was 16, and he currently works full time at Lowe’s in North Port.

Liam is the grandson of island real estate agents Karen and Richard Hugger, who own Buyers Resource of Gasparilla Island in the Railroad Depot. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 95, based in Port Charlotte.

To earn his Eagle Scout rank, he proposed to build a site that would hold up to four hammocks in the camping area at Myakka River State Forest Park.

“I thought it would be a good option for campers who didn’t want to sleep in a tent,” he said. “It’s near the ranger station and a fire pit.”

He thought of the idea while talking with friends when they were at the park.

With the help of a fellow scout Summer Godwin, the project was completed in about seven hours on a warm December day, just prior to Liam’s 18th birthday.

He purchased some concrete mix and hardware at The Barnichol to complete the project.

“Gary gave me a really good deal,” Liam said. He was also able to get some pieces of lumber from Kimal Lumber that were donated for the project of another Eagle Scout’s project, Grant Reecher.

Liam enjoys visiting his grandparents in Boca Grande as much as possible, but he hasn’t been to the island much recently due to his job. He’s been a Boy Scout since he was 11 years old, when he and a friend decided to sign up together. He officially earned the rank of Eagle Scout in February.

Liam attended The Island School, Charlotte Academy Middle School and recently graduated from Sarasota Military Academy, where he was an active member of the ROTC program.

He presently lives in North Port.

Liam is planning to attend State College of Florida in Venice in the fall. He intends to earn basic credits and eventually transfer to the University of Florida to study mechanical engineering.

“I really enjoy working with cars,” he said. “I like to be able to improve things and make them better and more efficient.”