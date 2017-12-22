Dr. Raymond James joins staff at Boca Grande Health Clinic

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Health Clinic is pleased to announce that Dr. Raymond James will be joining its medical staff in March of 2018, where he will soon be a full-time physician on staff.

Dr. James comes to the island from Englewood Community Hospital where he has served as the Director of Emergency Medicine for 10 years. He is also the founder and president of the Englewood Community Care Clinic, a provider of free medical care to people who can’t afford health insurance.

Prior to his present position Dr. James held the positions of Medical Director and Emergency Medicine physician at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.

Throughout his medical career, he has held a number of leadership roles and has provided more than 21 years of volunteer service within his community and abroad. He is a graduate of Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Metropolitan Hospital, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dr. James is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine.

Dr. James and his wife, Kathy, have four children. Their son, Jonathan, is completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Southern Florida in Tampa and their daughter, Ashley, is a freshman at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Their two younger daughters, Savanah and Alexandra, attend the Pine View School in Sarasota.

Dr. James and his wife will reside in Boca Grande. Please welcome them to our Boca Grande Community.

For an appointment with Dr. James call the Clinic at 964-2276.