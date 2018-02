■ Royal Palm Player’s production of “Don’t Drink the Water” stars Jim Grant, Kerrill Taylor and Linda Rollyson, just to name a few. The twists and turns will have you jumping for joy. Showtimes are as follows: Friday, Feb 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb 11 at 5 p.m. Call the Royal Palm Players at (941) 964-2670 to purchase tickets. All shows will be held at the Boca Grande Center’s auditorium.

Photo by Dusty