‘Don’t Drink the Water’ is a ‘don’t miss’ comedy

■ SUBMITTED BY BOOTS TOLSDORF

February. Boca Grande. Think warm weather. (It’s coming.) Think Royal Palm Players, because once again, it’s time for comedy and laughs with our irreplaceable Director, Tad Ingram, rounding up a bunch of people who have nothing else to do with their lives for weeks except live in the Community Center on a daily basis.

Maybe this “separation” is the reason that “couples” are developing in the RPP family. First the Headingtons, then the Sullivans, the Forresters, the Lehrians and now the Grants and Vicks.

“Don’t Drink the Water” is Woody Allen’s comedy/farce as only he can write it. A family from New Jersey, on vacation in some Eastern European country behind the Iron Curtain, is granted asylum in the Embassy because the local police suspect them of spying. They try to figure out how to get home safely without sparking an international incident – or for that matter, any incident at all – within the confines of their walls.

The set is, well, green. Various shades of green. And that background alone should tell you that this place is not exactly the typical Embassy look. No exquisite furniture. No royal colors. No uniformed guards. The set was designed by Tad Ingram and executed by a multiple Emmy award-winning television, film and stage scenic designer named Laura Brock. Wow! What a find! She worked with Richard Malcolm and Tad in the building of the set. She also supervised many volunteers in painting the set.

Theatre patrons – get your wild ride hat on. Think Spy. Think bad timing. Think guns. Think bombs being thrown around. Think ‘over the top’ characters. Think people getting shot. Think physical comedy. And once in that groove, which the actors will place you in immediately, just sit back and enjoy the ride. You’ll recognize many in this huge cast, but there are lots of new RPP stars, too.

Lovable Dave Jenkins is back again. He is the Ambassador of this not so upright embassy, and the script from his entrance to the finish line just gets wackier. Because the diplomat’s expertise is needed elsewhere, he leaves his incredibly inept son Axel, played by Ross Witschonke, in charge. Ross plays this role with a believable amount of incompetence. But later, as he falls in love, he becomes a character who learns from his mistakes.

Walter Hollander is expertly acted by Jim Grant, who with great energy in his brash, abrasive and very loud demeanor, insults a VIP guest in the embassy and at every turn digs the family in deeper, until they are trapped within the embassy surrounded by soldiers. Walter has some unforgettable one-liners that he delivers with fabulous comedic timing. His wife, Marion, can be abrasive as well, but she is, in fact, much kinder and less explosive. Lynda Grant, the real-life wife of her on-stage husband, is hilarious as the dutiful, calming housewife who just makes the most of what she has been dealt. She is by no means, however, submissive. One of the show’s funniest scenes occurs when she gets into a “wrestling” match with Father Drobny as she attempts to extricate him from his straitjacket. Adeptly played by Jeff Lehrian, Father Drobny has been a ‘resident’ of the embassy for six years and has obviously not mastered Houdini’s craft of magic even with all that time.

Kilroy, Ambassador Magee’s stuck- up, yet competent assistant played by versatile Elaine Skypala, almost comes to the aid of the family by arranging an exchange of a spy in jail in America. However, she gets hit in the head with a brick, becomes convinced she is the Wright Brothers, and is rendered helpless. Her ‘wandering’ scene is hysterical.

The communist cop, Krojack, is for sure the bad guy. Dressed from head to toe in black, with a super Eastern European accent, he is a menacing presence and stern authority in an otherwise chaotic environment.

Susan, the Hollanders’ daughter, is someone new to the stage of RPP, but she has been with many of us on stage as stage manager and prop person. Andrea Neilson has boldly stepped into the role and brings a sweetness to the bedlam around her when she falls in love with Axel.

Rounding out the cast, causing utter confusion for the already buffoonish environment, is a chef played by Sarah McDonald, whom Walter dislikes. After all, Walter is a caterer back in New Jersey and knows good food! Cori Hane Palmere orchestrates a totally efficient and organized assistant working at the embassy, a nice contrast to the hubbub surrounding her. Ed Vick, an embassy party attendant, is back on stage, and that is a treat. Ed’s off-stage wife, Stephanie, is a newcomer to RPP and is lovely in the role of the regal Countess Bordoni. Randy Bell becomes the Sultan of Bashir and with great dignity employs a well-executed accent. He is also one of two stage managers, along with Cori Hane Palmere. It is wonderful to see some new converts to our ever-growing Royal Palm Players stage family.

As usual, with the genius of Alex Newberry, who handles all the lights, the phones, the blackouts and a zillion cues, the cast looks phenomenal.

Produced by Maggie Bush and Linda Rollyson, props by Francie Johnson and Margaret Norvell, this fun-filled show is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

One last comment. Tad Ingram, our much beloved, enthusiastic, tireless and creative director, has some surprises in store, so keep an eye out to spot them.

Call the RPP office at 964-2670 for tickets now, as they are going fast. Or get your tickets on line at royalpalmplayers.com. Dates are February 7, 8, 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.