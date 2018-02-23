Documentary directors to speak at the library: Film to be shown at Community Center

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Johann Fust Library Foundation is hosting a special two-day event to recognize the work of Zeva Oelbaum and Sabine Kragenbühl, two directors/producers who created a documentary called “Letters to Baghdad.”

The film will be shown at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium.

A discussion with the directors will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 2 in the Library loggia.

The compelling documentary tells the true story of Gertrude Bell, an explorer and spy who is considered to have been the most powerful woman in the British Empire in her day.

“She shaped the modern Middle East after World War I in ways that still echo current times,” Oelbaum said. “Bell helped draw the borders of Iraq and established the Iraq Museum.”

Bell traveled widely in Arabia before being recruited by British military intelligence to help draw the borders of Iraq after WWI.

“Each of us had traveled extensively in the Middle East, including Afghanistan, Iran, Egypt, Turkey and Syria, and had been captivated by Janet Wallach’s biography of Gertrude Bell. We found Bell fascinating, complex and contradictory, and we were intrigued by the contrast between her public and private selves. She had been considered the most powerful woman in the British Empire during her era and was much more influential than her colleague, Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia), yet virtually written out of the history that she helped make. She left behind more than 1,600 letters and 7,000 photographs. Her stunning photographs and vibrant letters transported us into her daily life and the world she loved,” the directors said.

Using never-before-seen footage of the region, the film chronicles Bell’s extraordinary journey into both the uncharted Arabian Desert and the inner sanctum of British male colonial power.

The directors were granted unique access to 1,600 letters written by Bell from the Iraq national Library and Archive, and they took verbatim portions to make the documentary.

“The letters and archived footage used in the film are housed at New Castle University in England,” Zeva said.

The film took about five years to complete.

“Letters to Baghdad” was shown at the Beirut International Film Festival, where it won the audience award in 2016.

The film was shown via BBC in Germany and France, and it is planned to premier on national PBS is September.

The discussion on Friday will be moderated by Jane Geniesse.

“Jane is a long-time supporter of this project,” Oelbaum said. “She sponsored a lunch for us in Washington D.C. to help raise funds for the documentary.”

The event is sponsored by the Johann Fust Library Foundation, and there is no charge to attend.

“We’re very excited to come to Boca Grande. This will be our first visit to the island,” the directors said.

For more information, visit JFCL.org.