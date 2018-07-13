Do you love sharks? Do your kids love sharks? Check this out

■ STAFF REPORT

Looking for something to do next weekend? The fourth annual “Shark Days at Mote: Real Sharks, Real Science” will be held from July 25 through 28, when Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium will feature an array of family events and activities centered around these amazing animals.

On Wednesday, July 25 from noon to 1 p.m. Mote will hold a “Shark Days” livestream with combined information from Mote and OCEARCH. This live, two-way interactive, online program focuses on shark research at Mote Marine Laboratory. Participants will learn how and why Mote studies these animals, discover why sharks are important to ocean ecosystems and learn what humans can do to help conserve and protect sharks.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from Dr. Bob Hueter, Director of the Center for Shark Research at Mote and Chris Fischer, Founding Chairman and Expedition Leader from OCEARCH. Additional experts may be available to discuss the innovative technology and research available on the M/V OCEARCH.

Also on July 25 Mote invites you to save the ocean in style with a “Shop and Support” event from noon until 4 p.m., where more than 21 store locations across the Florida and South Atlantic region will be donating 20 percent of their in-store proceeds on July 25 to Mote to support its mission to conduct today’s research for tomorrow’s oceans.

On Thursday, July 26 a program called “Sharks and Crafts” will be held at the Mote facility from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids will be able to explore their creative side through hands-on, marine-themed crafts.

Thursday evening at 6 p.m. you can enjoy conversations with local experts about sharks and related fish, while enjoying drinks at the same time at “Sharks, Tales and Ales.”

On Saturday, July 28 Mote will sponsor the “Fins and Fun Family Festival” from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the grounds of Mote Marine. Mote’s education department and nonprofit exhibitors will lead fun activities to teach people of all ages about the importance of sharks in our oceans. Guests can meet Mote’s mascot, Gilly the Shark, enjoy treats from Kona Ice and groove tomusic provided by EveryOneRocks.

For more information go to https://mote.org/news/article/july-25-28-shark-days-at-mote.