Crebbin to take the stage at Camera Club monthly meeting

■ SUBMITTED BY THE BOCA GRANDE CAMERA CLUB

On Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the regular meeting of the Boca Grande Camera Club at 10 a.m. in the Houghton Room of the Boca Grande Community Center, Jo Ann Crebbin will take us on a photographic journey describing what it was like to photograph in “Antarctica and Norway, the Two Poles.”

Jo said she has spent her whole life chasing the light, which she did first in theater, then in television and now in photography. Jo is also passionate about wildlife and travel. She shares her wildlife images to help educate others and promote conservation of our animals. She has traveled to both ends of the earth, the Arctic and Antarctica.

She recently returned from the Amazon and Pantanal of Brazil. A photographer can go to the zoo to take any animal’s photo, but following an animal in the wild to experience its habitat and study its behavior is very special to Crebbin. Many of the species are getting harder to capture, as they are becoming fewer and fewer in the wild.

Jo studied speech, theater, television and communications at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, and she taught those subjects in school before becoming the general manager and production manager of WBNB Channel 10, the first television station in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2001, Jo retired from the business of broadcast television in order to focus on the field of digital photography and formed Jo Crebbin Photography. She is presently a supplier for four digital stock photography companies, a photography lecturer, as well as exhibiting her photography in local galleries in North Carolina and Florida.

Jo is married to Dean Crebbin, a retired advertising executive, and divides her residency between Pisgah Forest, N.C. and Englewood, Florida. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Brevard, Brevard Health and Tennis Club, Transylvania Mac Users Group, and Land of Waterfalls Camera Club. In Florida, Jo is involved with the Englewood Camera Club and Boca Royal Racquet Club.

Her presentation will be open only to members of the Boca Grande Camera Club, which is open to anyone interested in photography. Seasonal dues are $35, which entitles you to all the twice-monthly meetings with speakers, field trips, workshops, learning sessions, newsletters, a private website and participation in an annual Photography as Art Show which is held in March. If you are interested in coming to this presentation or participating in the Photography Show, we invite you to join our club by contacting Annie Vorel at annievorel@gmail.com.