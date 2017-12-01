Come see Carroll, sip some sangria and make a scarf, then stop by the annual Christmas party

■ STAFF REPORT

Local artist Carroll Swayze is a festive sort, so December is a very busy month at her studio. She recently announced her December schedule, which is as follows:

On Wednesday, Dec. 6 Carroll will hold two “Swayze & Sangria” classes – one from 1 to 4 p.m. and one from 6 to 9 p.m. – featuring a loggerhead turtle painting on paper. Everyone is welcome, and the $40 cost for the class includes supplies and sangria.

There is a 15-student maximum for each class, so call (941) 266-6434 soon to sign up.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 Carroll’s annual Carroll Swayze Studio Party, Customer Appreciation Party & Once- a-Year Art Sale will be held at her studio, 2373 Donovan Rd. in Englewood. It will include a Rich Fizer glassblowing demonstration, a Carroll Swayze art sale, a Swayze & Fizer ornament show, a chowder cook-off, a Swayze coloring book signing, door prizes and a raffle. It will be held from 2 to 10 p.m., and everyone is welcome.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 Carroll will hold two more “Swayze & Sangria” painting classes featuring silk scarf painting. The afternoon class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., and the evening class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and the $50 class fee includes supplies and sangria. Again, there is a 15-student maximum, so call Carroll at (941) 266-6434 to sign up.