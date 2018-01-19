Come on down kids, it’s time to fish this Saturday!

■ STAFF REPORT

Grab your fishing poles and tackle boxes and come join the family fun at the winter youth fishing tournament on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Boca Grande Fishing Pier North.

The event is sponsored by the Boca Beacon, Boca Grande Marina and Lee County Parks & Recreation. The tournament is for boys and girls ages 15 and under. Bait will be provided (no lures allowed).

Great prizes will be handed out after the tournament, and a raffle will be held as well. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian for this event.

This is a catch-and-release tournament.

Registration is not necessary – just be at the pier ready to fish by 9 a.m. Refreshments are not provided, so please bring what you need to drink and eat.

For more information, see bocagrandehappenings.org or call (941) 964-2564.