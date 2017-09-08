■ BY SUE ERWIN

Cancellations and closings due to Irma include:

• No services at the Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church on Sunday, Sept. 10;

• No services at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 9 or Sunday, Sept. 10;

• Fugates is closed until further notice;

• The youth fishing tournament for Saturday has been cancelled;

• Gasparilla Island State Park, Cayo Costa State Park, Don Pedro State Park and Stump Pass State Park will be closed over the weekend and possibly longer;

• The Boca Grande Community Center is closed until further notice.

