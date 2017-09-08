Closings due to Irma

Featured News, The News
September 8, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Closings due to Irma

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Cancellations and closings due to Irma include:

• No services at the Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church on Sunday, Sept. 10;

• No services at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 9 or Sunday, Sept. 10;

• Fugates is closed until further notice;

• The youth fishing tournament for Saturday has been cancelled;

• Gasparilla Island State Park, Cayo Costa State Park, Don Pedro State Park and Stump Pass State Park will be closed over the weekend and possibly longer;

• The Boca Grande Community Center is closed until further notice.

Go to our Facebook page, facebook.com/bocabeacon/ for up-to-date information on cancellations, closings, weather and road reports. We are posting 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Older Post