Climb the historic Gasparilla Island Lighthouse Mondays and Saturdays

October 5, 2018
■ STAFF REPORT

Walk in the very steps of lightkeepers from the past. Reserve your space now for a 20-minute climb tour to the top of the historic Gasparilla Island Lighthouse, as volunteer docents share the fascinating story of this U.S. legacy.

All proceeds support the continuing restoration and preservation of this local historical treasure.

Guided tours will be offered on Monday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrier Islands Park Society is hosting the event.

All visitors must RSVP via barrierislandparkssociety.org/or call 941-964-0060.

