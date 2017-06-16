Climb the Lighthouse tomorrow!

■ STAFF REPORT

Climb the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse tomorrow, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With your generous support, the Barrier Island Parks Society, BIPS, has restored our community treasure to its 1927 splendor and will preserve this legacy for future generations.

RSVP for 20-minute climbs to the top. Spaces are limited, so RSVP today at: barrierislandparkssociety.org or call (941) 964-0060.

Gasparilla Island Lighthouse is located at 220 Gulf Blvd, Boca Grande.

Climb Schedule:

Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed in August

Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Help us let this little light shine!

Don’t forget to visit the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and Museum and gift shop while you are on the island. It is located in Gasparilla Island State Park at the southern end of Boca Grande.

Cost is $15 per person ($5 per child, ages 6-11) and is payable the day of the climb.