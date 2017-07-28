Church leaders set to visit Holy Land — Want to join them?

■ STAFF REPORT

The Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande has announced the itinerary and dates for their pilgrimage to the Holy Land, and they encourage anyone who is interested to accompany them on their trip.

“Joy and I invite you to join us and others of our island friends on a journey to the Holy Land,” said Rev. Matthew Williams. “We went to the Holy Land a few years ago, and our trip was meaningful, exciting, informative and a spiritual adventure. For this trip, we will be joined by an expert guide who will help us discover the archeology and meaning of the places we visit.”

On October 24 the pilgrimage begins as you depart the U.S. on an overnight flight. You will land on October 25 in Natanya, at Tel Aviv Airport. After a night’s stay there the itinerary is as follows:

October 26 ‐ Caesarea by the Sea, Mount Carmel, Tel Megiddo and Nazareth:

Visit the Roman Aqueduct and Theatre at Caesarea. View Mount Carmel and follow an ancient caravan route created by the Romans. Ride the cable car to the top to explore the fortress and look down upon the remains of the Roman camps and siege ramp below. On the way to Jerusalem, stop at the shores of the Dead Sea, the lowest spot on earth, for an opportunity to take a quick dip in the mineral‐laden waters.

October 30 ‐ Bethlehem, Ein Karem, Yad Vashem and Israel Museum:

In Bethlehem, gaze out over Shepherds’ Field and visit the cave revered as Jesus’ birthplace. Visit the Church of the Nativity, built above the cave and considered the world’s oldest functioning church. Travel to Ein Karem, birthplace of John the Baptist and where Mary visited Elisabeth. In Jerusalem, visit Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Memorial, with its poignant exhibits through the Jezreel Valley to Tel Megiddo, an exciting archeological dig with layers of twenty different cities, all built on top of each other. Conclude your day in Nazareth, Jesus’ boyhood home.

October 27 – Sea of Galilee:

Pass through the Valley of the Doves and see Mount Arbel on your way toward the Sea of Galilee. In Magdala, once home to Mary Magdalene, visit a recently discovered first‐century synagogue. Enjoy lunch before crossing the waters of the Sea of Galilee on a special boat ride, complete with an onboard worship service. Visit Capernaum, the center of Jesus’ ministry in the Galilee, and visit the synagogue built on the site where Jesus taught.You will see the Mount of Beatitudes and explore the Church of the Fishes and the Loaves at Tabgha, traditional site of the feeding of the 5,000. At Kibbutz Nof Ginosar, see the 2,000‐year‐old “Ancient Boat,” a rare example of the kind of boat in which Jesus might have sailed.

October 28 ‐ Tel Dan, Caesarea Philippi, Golan Heights, Bethsaida and Jordan River:

At the ruins of Tel Dan, see the altar built by King Jeroboam I and learn about where the “House of David” fragment from the First Temple Period was discovered. Continue on to Caesarea Philippi, where a scenic drive along the Golan Heights will give you some beautiful views of Syria and Jordan as well as Israel. Visit the Yardenit Baptismal site, where the Jordan River exits the Sea of Galilee on its journey southward.

October 29 ‐ Jericho, Qumran, Masada and the Dead Sea:

Head to Jericho to visit the ruins of the ancient city Joshua conquered. Off in the distance you can see the traditional site of the Temptation of Jesus. Stop in Qumran, where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered in 1947 by a Bedouin shepherd. Enjoy a visit to Masada, the spectacular mountaintop fortress built by Herod. Explore the Israel Museum and its First Century model of the City of Jerusalem. Another highlight is the museum’s Shrine of the Book exhibit showcasing the Dead Sea Scroll book of Isaiah.

October 31 – Jerusalem:

Stand on the Mount of Olives for a remarkable view of Jerusalem (the Golden City). Visit the Kidron Valley across from the walls of Jerusalem, then continue to Mount Zion to visit the House of the High Priest Caiaphas. Recall the events of the Last Supper as you visit the traditional location of the Upper Room. Spend time in prayer at the Western Wall (the only remnant of the Second Temple of Jerusalem) and sit on the Teaching Steps where Jesus taught.

November 1 ‐ Jerusalem:

Walk the Temple Mount (conditions permitting), once the site of the Temple of Solomon and home to the Dome of the Rock. See where Jesus healed on the Sabbath at the Pool of Bethesda and walk the Via Dolorosa (“the Way of the Cross”) to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built over the traditional sites of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus. At the Garden Tomb, share communion together and experience the reality of the Resurrection.

November 2 ‐ Return to the USA or enjoy an extension.

All are invited. Brochures are available at the Lighthouse United Methodist Church office on Third Street.

In addition, you can find the brochure and registration information on the Educational Opportunities website: http://www.eo.travelwithus.com

To search for the trip, use the following information:

Tour: HL17

Date: 10/24/17

Code: W

ID: 56414