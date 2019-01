■ For many, many years Santa has taken a moment on Christmas Eve to stop by the Crowninshield Community House to see the children of the island before he begins his work around the world, and this year was no different. Nana Kay Steyer took up her annual role as reader of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and Santa gave out a few gifts, many hugs and even a few kisses before departing.

Posted by Marcy Shortuse Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.