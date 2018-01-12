Chowder soothes the soul … stop by and help TIS, too!

Next Saturday, Jan. 20 will be a great day for island kids, as they’ll be fishing in the morning and eating chowder in the afternoon.

Grab your fishing poles and tackle boxes and come join the family fun at the winter youth fishing tournament on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Boca Grande Fishing Pier North. The event is sponsored by the Boca Beacon, Boca Grande Marina and Lee County Parks & Recreation.

The tournament is for boys and girls ages 15 and under. Bait will be provided (no lures allowed). Great prizes will be handed out after the tournament, and a raffle will be held as well.

All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian for this event.

This is a catch-and-release tournament. Registration is not necessary – just be at the pier ready to fish by 9 a.m. Refreshments are not provided, so please bring what you need to drink and eat. For more information, see bocagrandehappenings.org or call (941) 964-2564.

Then from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. that day The Island School will hold their 4th Annual Chowder, Everyone! PTO fundraiser at the Crowninshield Community House. Restaurants participating include Eagle Grille and Miller’s Dockside, The Loose Caboose, The Innlet at the Outlet, 3rd Street Bistro & Bar, South Beach Bar & Grill, The Grapevine, The Temptation, Boca Bay Pass Club, The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club, The Pink Elephant, Hudson’s Grocery, Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet, Placida Grill and Noy’s Bistro.

Proceeds from this event help to fund yearbooks, field trips, the Friendship Dance, teacher supplies and special projects throughout the year.

The chowder will be served up by the parents, staff and alumni of The Island School and tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, cash at the door. Salad & desserts will also be served.

During the event there will be a silent auction of various items up for bid, as well as a 50/50 auction. Auction items include golf and tennis lessons, fishing charters, jewelry, artwork, photo sessions, restaurant gift certificates and much more.

Can’t stay for the event? They will be providing chowder to-go orders as well. Call the school at 964-8016 for more information.