CHEC to host ‘History of Englewood’ in February

■ STAFF REPORT

Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) at this fundraising event which includes a lecture by Nancy S. Willie and Esther A. Horton on “A History of Englewood & Surrounding Areas” at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. Included in the $12 entrance donation ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine, hors d’oevres, music by Gottfried Creek, as well as a silent auction.

Nancy Scot Willie is a 5th-generation Englewood resident and has been an active founding member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society who enjoys working on the history of the area and creating visual displays for public viewing.

Ester Ainger Horton is an Englewood native and is a member of one of the area’s original pioneer families, whose name graces landmarks such as L.A. Ainger Middle School, Ainger Creek and Ainger Fishing Pier. She, too, is a long-time member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society.

Nancy and Esther will present a Powerpoint presentation featuring photographs of historical Englewood and surrounding areas, while sharing original stories of early life in this area.

Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation providing environmental education, passive recreation, research and conservation land management to citizens and visitors of the greater Charlotte Harbor area. Your donation to this CHEC fundraiser helps provide educational environmental programs to local adults and students within the Englewood area. Your attendance will help all.

For further information and/or reservations, phone (941) 475-0769. Space is limited.