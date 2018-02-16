Charlotte Planning and Zoning votes against recommendation for Fishery property zoning changes

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

At their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 12 the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board went against county staff recommendation and voted not to put their seal of approval on proposed rezoning for the much-debated Fishery Project, located just off island.

Discussion and testimonial went on for four hours, including input from residents and attorneys (representing the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association and a grassroots group called Friends of Cape Haze), and in the end the board voted 3-1 against recommendation of rezoning part of the property from Resource Conservation to Commercial 3 to 1. They also voted 4-0 against the recommendation to change the land use from residential multi-family/industrial intensive/residential single-family to Planned Development Use to Charlotte County Commissioners.

Both of these proposed zoning changes stem from a project brought to life by the Potomac Group, LLC. out of Bethesda, Md. The project, which would be built where The Fishery Restaurant, Albritton Gallery, Hatch Gallery and other small shops are located now. It includes a 40-room hotel, 148 living units (65-foot-tall condominiums) and a multi-use plaza area where shops and restaurants would be located. In all it would encompass more than 13 acres and include three, six-story buildings.

In exchange for a height exemption, width and length exemptions, Potomac representatives said they would increase the potential for public marina use at the location, specifically referring to county code 5.6.3. , and they would meet all green space needs as required by the county.

Charlotte County Principal Planner Jie Shao told commissioners that the proposed mixed-use development was not contrary to Future Land Use Policies for Charlotte County, and said it complies with the county’s Transfer of Density Unit policy that states any changes might be implemented only through the transfer of TDUs.

“The proposed mixed used development is consistent with all criteria in the FLU policy, and code 5.6.3,” she said, “and encourages public marina use in the county. This project meets all criteria defined within policy.”

Shao was referring to the FLU policy 5.6.3. in the Charlotte 2050 Plan which states:

The County shall encourage the preservation of existing marinas or the creation of new marinas when in appropriate locations and when developed with minimal harm to the natural resources to which they are providing access. A mixed-use development that includes a public marina component may be an allowed use within all residential, commercial, and industrial FLU categories within the Urban Service Area if found consistent with this Plan. The development shall be built in accordance with the Compact Growth Mixed Use FLU category.

Attorney Berntsson from Big W addressed the board next, giving a 1992 precedent as an example of why this proposal is not so extraordinary in the county’s scheme of things.

“Shortly after the county’s comprehensive plan was adopted, in 1992, the Cape Haze Marina Village project came forward,” he said. “This was a mixed-use residential marina project. The entire site is developed on industrial property, because the county’s intent was that having a marina on site could not preclude you from doing the residential aspect of that mixed-use marina project.”

He added, “There is no disagreement that there is no resource to protect on this property, and the comprehensive plan designation as ‘Resource Conservation’ is incorrect.”

Attorney Joan Henry with Lusk, Drasites and Tolisano, representing the GICIA, disagreed with Berntsson’s statement.

“The designation of this site is appropriate, ” she said. “The property borders the Coral Creek wetland, and the Southwest Florida Water Management District has conducted wetland restorations there … the Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserve completely surrounds this property. These areas must be preserved and protected.”

More than 20 area residents signed in to address the planning and zoning board regarding the project, including several Boca Grande residents. With the exception of one person, everyone was against the proposed changes to the Fishery property. They all used examples of potential problems with conservation acts and hurricane evacuation issues, as well as a distinct desire to keep Charlotte County coastal areas more open and available to the public through low-impact building. Many of them said they believed the county planner’s reliance on comprehensive code 5.6.3 was not warranted at all in this instance, nor did it apply, and that it was being used frivolously.

Coincidentally it was in February of 2008 when the Planning and Zoning Board were met with opposition from residents who did not want variances granted or changes to the code allowed regarding the 35-foot coastal height restriction within 1,200 feet of the water.

While Charlotte County commissioners were supposed to hear the Planning and Zoning decision at the end of the month and make a decision, the applicant has determined it is in their best interests to pull the proposal for the time being. It is unknown when it will come up again in front of the county.