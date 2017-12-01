Changes to Boca Grande app makes surfing a lot easier

Featured News, The News
December 1, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Changes to Boca Grande app makes surfing a lot easier

■ STAFF REPORT

Whether you’re a visitor or a long-time resident of the island, you may want to check out the new changes to our Boca Grande app.

If you have the app downloaded on your phone or iPad already, you’ll want to delete and re-upload to see the newest version.

“We reconstructed it so you don’t have to go through multiple screens,” said Christine Cunningham, art director of the application. “It’s a lot more streamlined now, the calendar of events is easier to access, and it’s just more simple to peruse in general.”

The application is free at Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Categories of information include where to eat, stay, play, shop, where to buy an island house and additional services.

There are also direct links to Gasparilla Island Magazine and our office webcam.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon’s sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine.
She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post