Chamber scholarships awarded to 29 deserving students

■ SUBMITTED BY BOCA GRANDE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that in 2018 more than $20,000 in scholarships was awarded to both new applicants and renewing students.

Many thanks to everyone for the success of our 2017 fundraiser. We would like to thank our Chamber Golf Scramble fundraiser event committee, sponsors, host, players, volunteers, and the Boca Grande Community for the continued support of this event that allows us to financially aid our local students in their academic endeavors. As we look forward to the 2018 Chamber Scholarship Golf Scramble next Monday, Oct. 8, we would like to introduce you to some of the scholarship recipients from this past year.