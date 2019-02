■ STAFF REPORT

Join the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce for their February Chamber mixer, co-hosted by BCB Homes, Inc. and Miller’s Dockside, on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hill Tide Estates, overlooking Boca Grande Pass.

Enjoy the sunset, food, refreshments, a business card raffle and networking opportunities. Park in the lot to the right of the venue. If you have any questions, contact the Chamber at 964-0568.