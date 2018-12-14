Chamber mixer next week at Historical Society

December 14, 2018
■ STAFF REPORT

The December Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce mixer will be hosted by the Boca Grande Historical Society on Thursday, Dec. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum, 170 Park Ave.

Stop by to mingle, make connections with fellow Chamber members and check out the Historical Society’s brand new exhibit, titled “Boca Grande: Once a Railroad and Industrial Town,” and learn more about how Boca Grande history is preserved.

The Historical Society will also be launching their new app called “Walk Boca Grande,” which takes you through a historical tour of downtown Boca Grande. Call or email the Chamber with questions: 964-0568 or info@bocagrandechamber.com.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

