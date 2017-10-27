A celebration Lucy Stanton … no suits allowed

A celebration of the life of Lucy Stanton will take place in the Memorial Garden at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Boca Grande, on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. Lucy, wife of the late James Stanton, passed away on May 2 of this year. She was a very colorful player in Boca Grande life for many people, so it is fitting that Lucy left a wish that, “men not wear suits and women should dress colorfully” at her memorial service.
