Cavendish to host forum next week

Cavendish Global is returning to Boca Grande on Tuesday, March 27 to host its upcoming Regenerative Medicine Forum at the Boca Grande Community Center. The Forum will showcase a unique curation of keynotes and panels, featuring nationally-renown industry leaders and scientists.

Programming will feature discussions on the latest industry trends in regenerative medicine and aging-related therapies, along with keynotes from a hand-selected lineup of acclaimed scientists, innovators and experts. Featured speakers include:

Cavendish Global is a peer-to-peer community of individually selected innovators in health and the life sciences; over 200 leading family offices, philanthropists, foundations and impact investors; key opinion leaders and renowned institutional partners that share a passion for well-conceived impact investing, sustainable philanthropy and delivering transformative impact. Cavendish provides the resources for innovators to advance their impactful work from mind to marketplace — through connectivity, advisory services, access to key opinion leaders and capital opportunities. The upcoming Regenerative Medicine Forum will take place on March 27, 2018 at the Boca Grande Community Center and is by invitation only. Later this year, Cavendish will host forums in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Seattle and the Northeast Corridor.

For more information, go to cavendishglobal.com. For invitation requests, visit cavendishglobal.com/2018-boca-grande or send an email to attend@cavendishglobal.com.