Cavendish Global returns to Boca Grande to host regenerative medicine forum

■ STAFF REPORT

Gavendish Global is returning to Boca Grande on Tuesday, March 27 to host its upcoming Regenerative Medicine Forum at the Boca Grande Community Center. The Forum will showcase a unique curation of keynotes and panels, featuring nationally renowned industry leaders and scientists.

Programming will feature discussions on the latest industry trends in regenerative medicine and aging-related therapies, along with keynotes from a hand-selected lineup of acclaimed scientists, innovators and experts. Featured speakers include:

Greg Simon, President, Biden Cancer Initiative and former Director, White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force (Washington, D.C.)

Brian K. Kennedy, PhD, Professor and recent President and CEO, Buck Institute for Research on Aging (Novato, Calif.)

Fiona Crawford, PhD, President and CEO, Roskamp Institute (Sarasota, Fla.)

B. Frank Gupton, PhD, Department Chair, Virginia Commonwealth University and Director, Medicines for All Project (a joint initiative with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) (Richmond, Va.)

Michael Mullan, MD, PhD, CEO, Archer Pharmaceuticals (Sarasota, Fla.)

Thomas Forest Farb, Founder and CEO, Thrive Bioscience (Boston, Mass.)

Richard Marshak, VMD, CEO, Mount Tam Biotechnologies (Novato, Calif.)

Brian A. Pollok, PhD, President and CEO, Propagenix (Charlottesville, Va.)

Tony Quinones, Founder, Bright Path Pharmaceuticals (Richmond, Va.)

Sally Boulter, Senior Engagement Officer, ImpactAssets (Bethesda, Md.)

Randy Hubbell, CEO, Carmell Therapeutics (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Peter McCrea, President, Cavendish Impact Foundation (New York, N.Y.)

Michael Moffat, Cavendish co-founder and chairman, explains: “The Forum will bring to Boca Grande the latest discoveries, advancements and innovations in the regenerative medicine space. Without a doubt, the work that our speakers will highlight will impact each and every single one of us, our friends and our relatives.”

The Regenerative Medicine Forum is one of Cavendish Global’s several forums taking place in 2018. Cavendish recently hosted its fifteenth impact forum at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine in La Jolla, Calif. Cavendish will host forums in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Seattle, New York and Boston. Throughout the year, Cavendish interviews hundreds of innovative health and life science companies to showcase the most promising discoveries and breakthroughs.

The upcoming forum will be Cavendish’s second event in Boca Grande. Cavendish previously hosted an Education Summit in April 2016 at the Community Center. The event featured prominent leaders and innovators in education, including Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, College Board CEO David Coleman, former Pearson Education CEO William Ethridge, and SLAM Schools founder and popular musician Armando Christian Perez (“Pitbull”).

Tom McKenzie, Cavendish’s managing partner, noted, “After the outstanding feedback from our 2016 Education Summit, there was no question in returning to host a second, health-focused forum. We have spent considerable time curating the upcoming lineup of keynotes and panels, to ensure we are addressing the interests of our friends and neighbors.”

For more information on the upcoming Regenerative Medicine Forum and to request an invitation to this event, visit cavendishglobal.com/2018-boca-grande.