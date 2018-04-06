Causeway history made after spring break flash party

■ We got a little taste of what it’s like on Fort Myers Beach or Fort Lauderdale Friday, as approximately 600 high school and middle school kids got together on the beaches between 14th and 17th Street for quite the hootenanny. Apparently a flash message was sent out on social media alerting the kids as to when and where the party on the first day of spring break would be held. Other than some people upset about the number of cars on the island and a few parking citations issued, the only problems that came from the party were a few beers poured out by Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a major amount of flesh being shown (so much so, in fact, that we weren’t able to run most of the photos our reporter took showing the enormous size of the crowd: The one above is about as PG as it gets). One interesting fact that arose from that day was that the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority reported a record number of cars for just one day crossing the Boca Grande Causeway – 4,989 to be exact. The kids were only here for a few hours and had packed up and left by 5 p.m.

Photo by Sue