Capt. Wayne wins again in Ladies Draw

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

Eight tarpon were released in the 2017 Ladies Mix and Match Tarpon Tournament held on Saturday, July 15, with Capt. Wayne Joiner’s team taking first place with five of those releases.

The first-place team included anglers Wendy Herda, Taylor Pahno, Jessie Carlin and Samantha Sauline. Taylor wound up with two releases, a pretty good memory for her first time tarpon fishing. To sweeten the experience even more, Taylor was proposed to – by boat – during the tournament by her boyfriend Brent Tinkham.

The first-place team received reel necklaces from Barbara Anne’s Jewelry & Repair and a cash prize. Capt. Wayne received an ICER Cooler, a year’s membership to the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce and a cash prize.

The second-place team aboard Tracy Lynn with Capt. Willie Mills included Kristie Coleman, Tracy Mills, Brittany Turner and Dodi Hubbard. They released two fish and received a cash prize and stainless steel chalices. Capt. Willie received a cash prize, a Yeti cooler sponsored by The Temptation and fishing gloves.

Kristie received a crab charm from Special Effects for catching the first fish of the tournament.

The last tarpon released for third place was caught by angler Cannon Wenzel aboard Family Tradition with Capt. Travis Joiner. Cannon and her teammates Valerie DeLavergne, Rebecca Vanpetten and Leslie Coleman received the special event Calcutta award. Cannon was the recipient of a gift basket including a bottle of Titos, some ginger beer and Moscow Mule glasses. Capt. Travis received part of the Calcutta prize and a special wrapped dipnet made by tournament judge William Woodruffe.

“There were a lot of other fish on, but there were eight releases in all,” said tournament coordinator Kacy Joiner Cheske. Everything went great; it couldn’t have been better. If anyone is still wondering, there are still fish in the Pass!”

In all, 43 anglers and 11 captains competed in the tournament. With a $175 entry fee and a low-key attitude, Kacy said she and co-coordinator Amber Mills McGuinness are very happy with the outcome of this year’s and last year’s tournaments, and said there will definitely be another Ladies Draw next year. The premise of the tournament is that teams of four anglers are created, then sorted at the captain’s party the night before (this year it was held in the Caribbean Room of The Temptation). Each angler puts their name on a playing card and throws it in a basket; then each captain chooses four random cards from the basket to form each team.

“Amber and I are very happy with how it went, and we’re happy we can have such a successful small tournament,” Kacy said. “That’s how we intended it to be. This is for girls who want to have fun and love to fish, and get mixed and matched and paired up with different people. We make the entry affordable, we keep it small and local, and that makes it fun for everyone.”