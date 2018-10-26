Candy needed for this Saturday’s Halloween Carnival

October 26, 2018
■ STAFF REPORT

Get those costumes ready, as the annual Boca Grande Halloween Carnival will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 27, beginning at 1 p.m. with the ever-popular costume contest for many different age groups.

Remember, though, the carnival won’t be the same without those candy donations, so make sure to drop some off at the Lee County Parks and Recreation office in the Boca Grande Community Center today!

Soft, individually-wrapped candy is preferred. After the costume contest, which begins promptly at 1 p.m. (so get there early to register) the Halloween Carnival will be held with games, a cake walk and other treats for all ghouls and goblins.

Call 964-2564 for more information.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

