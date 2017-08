■ The Island School began their school year on Thursday, Aug. 10 with 60 students attending. There were Coleman boys in the reading tent, hugs all around for Head of School Jean Thompson and Isabella Steyer, bright and shining new kindergarten faces with teacher Megan O’Connor, kids chilling out with teacher J.T. Tremaine, a great big welcome back from teacher Rebecca Blalock and after school care sign-ups with the one and only Angela Colosimo.

Photos by Marcy and provided by The Island School