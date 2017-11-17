Camera Club’s Bob Elliott, Island School student Presnell to be honored

■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Grande Camera Club founder Bob Elliott will be honored by The Island School on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium. All Camera Club members are encouraged to attend.

The Bob Elliott Award for Photographic Excellence was created by the Boca Grande Camera Club in honor of Bob Elliott’s commitment to photography and his dedication to the spirit of community, creativity, and the artistic development of students of all ages.

Last spring, student club members were invited to submit their best work to the BGCC for consideration for the Elliott award. Page Presnell’s photograph, “Garden Days,” was selected as the winning submission. Page’s work was displayed at The Island School’s 2017 Spring art exhibition at the Boca Grande Art Center.

Modeled after the BGCC, Bob Elliott initiated the After School Camera Club in the fall of 2016. Photographer and club member Patti Christakos and Island School counselor Christine Thompson are the club’s current facilitators.

Any Camera Club member interested in assisting should contact Patti at patti@cedarcovecaz.com.

Due to popular demand, two five-week programs will be offered this year: Fall/Winter: November 29, December 13, January 10, 24 and February 14. Spring: March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4. Classes are held at The Island School from 3 – 4 p.m. This year’s theme is Telling Stories with Light.