Bringing the Gilchrist median back to life

■ The median on Gilchrist Avenue from 5th Street to 1st Street has been completely replanted now and is looking very fine compared to what it was earlier in the summer. The photo above was from last July, while the photo above right is how it looks this week. You will see the Lee County trucks out watering the newly planted sod on a frequent basis. The cost of the project is $49,600. New Maypan coconut palms were planted at the end of 2016. Check our Boca Beacon Facebook page for some video snippets.

Photos by Jennifer Scott McLaughlin and Marcy