Planning and Zoning votes not to recommend approval on proposed Fishery project

February 13, 2018
At their monthly meeting today, Feb. 12 the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board voted to not recommend approval on the Fishery Project to Charlotte County Commissioners

After more than two hours of discussion and testimonial from residents and attorneys (representing the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association and a grassroots group called Friends of Cape Haze) the board voted 3 to 1 against recommendation of a zoning change to commercial, and voted 4-0 against recommendation for Transfer of Density Units (Z-17-10-35).

