Boca Grande Woman’s Club announces scholarship application deadline

The scholarship committee of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year.

Applicants for the program must meet the following criteria: 1) be applying for admission to a school of higher education; 2) demonstrate a B or better high school grade point average; and 3) be a resident of Boca Grande, the child of a resident of Boca Grande, or the child of a parent who has been employed a minimum of two years on Boca Grande and whose primary source of income (over 50 percent) comes from work on Boca Grande.

Additionally, all applicants are required to submit a FAFSA form which can be obtained by going to fafsa.gov online.

Applicants will need to fill out the FAFSA application and then attach the SAR-Student Aid Report and Estimated Family Contribution form to the BGWC scholarship application.

BGWC scholarship applications may be obtained by contacting the Boca Grande Woman’s Club scholarship committee at BGWC33921@gmail.com or P.O. Box 1164, Boca Grande, Florida 33921.

Students at Lemon Bay High School may obtain applications from Mary Jo Holleran at the school’s counseling office. All Lemon Bay applications will be processed through the school.

Deadline for applications is March 1, 2018. Interviews for all students who qualify for the program will be scheduled in early March.

Founded in 1948, the Boca Grande Woman’s Club began sponsoring scholarships in the early 1970s. Since that time, over 200 students have participated in the program, many of them the first in their families to attend college.

The program has grown dramatically in recent years, and this fall 51 scholars received financial support from the Boca Grande Woman’s Club.