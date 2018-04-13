Boca Grande Methodist Church women distribute $60,000 from Strawberry Festival activities, thrift sale

■ STAFF REPORT

The United Methodist Women of Boca Grande have handed out nearly $59,000 raised from their annual Strawberry Festival held at the Community Center on March 3. Proceeds went to organizations that benefit women and children in need.

“This year’s event surpassed our expectations,” said Pam Hannah, festival co-chair. “Although we didn’t have a live auction as we have in the past, we raised additional funds from an expanded silent auction and furniture sales. We are grateful for the support we receive from Boca Grande and neighboring communities and the hard work of many people who make the festival possible.”

Funds were distributed to the following: AGAPE Flights, Angel House Orphanage/Smiles of Hope, Back Pack Kidz, Boca Grande Child Care Center, Caring Partners International, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Children First Sarasota, Cuba Mission, Dominican Republic LeVega and Haitian schools, Echo of Fort Myers, Englewood Community Care Clinic, Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, Grace Place for Children and Families in Naples, Hope International, Kids Needs of Greater Englewood, The Island School in Boca Grande, the 12 churches Nicaragua Feeding Program, Samaritan Purse, Second Chance Recovery, Solve Maternity Homes, Zoe international, Warren Willis United Methodist Camp and Young Life Charlotte County.