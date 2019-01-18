Boca Grande Film Festival movies announced!

■ STAFF REPORT

Films to be shown at the first Boca Grande Film Festival were announced, including eight movies that are sure to elevate discussion around the cocktail circuit,

The festival, co-sponsored by the Boca Beacon, will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6 with a “drive-in” movie under the Community Center Pavilion: the popular cult classic “Captain Ron,” starring Kurt Russell and Martin Short.

Your list of Boca Grande Film Festival movies includes:

Thursday, Feb. 7

4 p.m. Chef Flynn

USA / 2018 / 1hr 23 min / Documentary

In the public eye since the age of 12, when his supper clubs brought his culinary delights to the world, chef Flynn McGarry has seen his meteroic rise in the cooking world met with skepticism and resistance at every step. Now that he’s 19, and on the verge of opening his first pop-up restaurant in New York, we look back at this remarkable journey (documented at every turn by his supportive mother/manager, frequently to his annoyance), a mouthwatering portrait of perseverance that doubles as a moving mother-son story.

Director: Cameron Yates

Producer: Laura Coxson

Cinematographer: Paul Yee

7 p.m. The Drummer and The Keeper

Ireland / 2017 / 1hr 32 min / Fiction

Ordered to recover at a home for the neurodiverse following his most recent breakdown, bipolar drummer in an up-and-coming Dublin rock band, Gabriel is made to spend time with Christopher, a teenager with Asperger’s syndrome and a passion for soccer. Antipathy soon gives way to genuine friendship, as these two lonely souls discover in one another what they’ve been missing.

The very definition of heartwarming, The Drummer and the Keeper is a

feel-good story of (bi)polar opposites connecting against all odds.

Director: Nick Kelly

Producer: Kate McColgan

Screenwriter: Nick Kelly

Friday, Feb. 8

10 a.m. Supa Modo

Kenya/Germany | 2018 | 1hr 14 min | Fiction

English/Kikuyu/Swahili with English subtitles

Prepare yourselves for the most heartwarming film of 2018. Terminally ill 9-year-old Jo is obsessed with action movies and dreams of being a superhero. In an attempt to make these dreams come true, her entire village bands together to bring comfort to her final days and turn Jo into the courageous hero that they already know her to be. Beautiful and bittersweet, this paean to the power of imagination will tug at your heartstrings (be sure to pack Kleenex) while reminding you that heroes are everywhere.

Director: Likarion Wainaina

Producers: Sarika Hemi Lakhani, Marie Steinmann-Tykwer, Tom Tykwer, Ginger Wilson, Guy Wilson

Screenwriters: Wanjeri Gakuru, Silas Miami, Kamau Wa Ndung’u, Mugambi Nthiga

1 p.m. On Her Shoulders

USA | 2018 | 1hr 35 min | Documentary

At the age of 21, Nadia Murad (a member of the Yazidi religious minority) was kidnapped and enslaved by ISIS, subjected to rape and abuse before she miraculously escaped. Many of her fellow Yazidis were not so lucky, so Nadia tirelessly campaigns to politicans and lawmakers in an effort to bring awareness to their plight—relitigating the horrors she endured endlessly yet refusing to buckle under the pressure of representing an entire people, a profound and inspiring portrait of quiet poise in the face of unimaginable pressure. Nadia Murad is the 2018 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Director: Alexandria Bombach

Producers: Hayley Pappas, Brock Williams

4 p.m. Free Solo

USA | 2018 | 1hr 37 min | Documentary

From award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the directors of “MERU,” comes Free Solo, a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock, the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, without a rope. Celebrated as one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, Honnold’s climb set the ultimate standard: perfection or death. Succeeding in this challenge places his story in the annals of human achievement.

Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Cinematographers: Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin, Mikey Schaeffer

Editor: Bob Eisenhardt

7 p.m. Shoplifters

Japan | 2018 | 2hr 1 min | Fiction | Japanese with English subtitles

Winner of the Palme d’Or, the latest from multi-Milwaukee Film Festival veteran Kore-eda tells the story of a multigenerational family barely able to make ends meet by engaging in shoplifting and petty crime.

When they discover a seemingly abandoned child and care for her as one of their own, it sets into motion a series of reveals that will threaten the bond that holds them together.

This is a “miraculous” (IndieWire) work capable of shattering your heart and putting it back together again.

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Producers: Matsuzaki Kaoru, Yose Akihiko, Taguchi Hijiri

Screenwriter: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Saturday, Feb. 9

1 p.m. Satan & Adam

USA |2018 | 1hr 18 min | Documentary

At first glance, the biracial blues duo Satan and Adam appeared to be diametrically opposed: a Jewish Ivy League graduate playing harmonica alongside the legendary Black Mississippi blues man Sterling “Mr. Satan” Magee in New York City? Somehow it worked, an unlikely pair that nevertheless complemented each other perfectly through their music. Garnering the attention of the band, U2, and releasing a celebrated debut album seemed to have them primed for stardom, but their rise was cut short by Mr. Satan’s mysterious and sudden disappearance.

Director: V. Scott Balcerek

Producers: Frank Marshall, JR Mitchell, Ryan Suffern

Screenwriters: V. Scott Balcerek, Ryan Suffern

4 p.m. The Last Suit (El Último Traje)

Argentina/Spain | 2017 |1hr 32 min | Fiction | Spanish w/ English Subtitles

In the twilight of his life, Holocaust survivor Abraham leaves behind his life in Argentina in an effort to find the friend who saved him from almost certain death in Poland. This moving road trip dramedy chronicles the comic and poignant bumps as Abraham makes his way across Europe, both helping and receiving help from the people he meets.

Approaching its weighty themes with a deft and light touch, The Last Suit is a globe-trotting adventure filled with heart.

Director: Pablo Solarz

Producers: Mariela Besuievsky, Juan Pablo Galli, Gerardo Herrero, Vanessa Ragone, Antonio Saura, Juan Vera

Screenwriter: Pablo Solarz

Festival Extras

Sausage Express food truck

“Relish Today, Ketchup Tomorrow!”

Sausages, sandwiches, burgers, wraps & more. Sausage Express will be on-site to fufill your festival fueled appetite! Step out on the green between films to grab lunch or dinner!

Performance by Marty Moss & Emily Cage

Local musicians, Marty Moss and Emily Cage will be performing at the closing reception of the festival!

The duo will perform classic and popular favorites.

Festival FAQ

When should I arrive to a screening?

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime to guarantee a seat. All pass holders must arrive no later than 15 minutes prior to start time. Beginning 15 minutes before the show, any empty seats will be sold to patrons in the door sale line. No refunds are available.

Can I purchase individual film tickets?

Individual film tickets will be sold based on availability at the door 15 minutes prior to each showing.

I thought my festival passes were white.

Why are my passes blue or yellow?

You may have printed your Film Festival tickets at home or recieved white tickets from the Friends office. However, official festival tickets with current show times and film titles are now color coded.

Yellow tickets grant entry into Theater 2 and Blue tickets/Sponsor passes grant entry to the Main Theater.

Where can I pick up my official festival tickets/Sponsor pass?

Tickets will be available for pick up in the Friends office beginning Tuesday, January 22nd, 9am – 5pm.

Where are the theaters located?

The Main Theater is located in the Auditorium, and Theater 2 is located in the Woman’s Club Room of the Boca Grande Community Center.

How do I vote for films?

Please pick up a ballot as you enter the theater. Following the showing, you will rate the film on a scale of 1 to 5 by tearing the ballot on your desired rating.

Turn your ballot in as you exit the theater.

What is the award for most popular film?

The film that receives the best rating will win the Audience Award. The prize is the prestige of being the audience favorite! The filmmaker will receive a unique award laurel that states they were the 2019 Boca Grande Film Festival Audience Award Winner, and can use it to market their film!