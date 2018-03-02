Boca Grande Camera Club to feature 18 island photographers at upcoming show

■ STAFF REPORT

The Photography as Art show this weekend will feature 18 Boca Grande Camera Club members. They are Patti Christakos, Walter Fitzgerald, Kathy Hawken, Peter Hellman, Larry McNiff, Misty Nichols, Jim Nordlie, David Pearah, Peter Pearson, Skip Perry, Nora Lea Reefe, Jane Ringer, Bayne Stevenson, Jane Shanley, Brenda Story, Annie Vorel, Pat Wright, and Susan Wood.

Exhibition hours are Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boca Grande Art Center, located at Park Avenue and Banyan Street. Friday night there will be a reception and early exhibition from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Come see what talent your neighbors have!

Many items will be for sale, and payment may be made by credit card.

If you are interested in photography and would like to join the Camera Club, dues are $35 a season and include two meetings a month from November through April, with speakers as well as field trips and events. Since some meetings are closed to the public, you should consider joining so that you can hear some truly outstanding photographic experts and see some incredible work.

Find out more about membership at the show.