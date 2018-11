■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Art Center invites everyone to its next art show, called the “Harvest of Art” exhibit happening this weekend. The show runs Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Art Center is located at 236 Banyan Street in Boca Grande. For information, call (941) 964-1700.

The event is being sponsored by Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty.