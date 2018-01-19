‘Boca Girls’ brings fun to Boca Grande

■ STAFF REPORT

Royal Palm Players presents a one night only event guaranteed to raise your spirits as you raise a glass of wine. It’s ‘The Boca Girls.’ And it’s a spoof. A reading. A lot of laughs.

Alice Court, Linda Rollyson, Ann Fletcher and Erica Ress Martin are The Boca Girls. They’re backed by a cast of wacky characters played by Roger Lewis, Bill Whitney, Nancy Ryan, Margaret Bush, Priscilla Masselink, Sally B. Johnson, Barbara Stirling, David Jenkins and Gary Cross.

Only two shows of this very funny spoof are taking place at the Crowninshield House on January 19, so call RPP to reserve your $25 seat now for the 5 or 7 p.m. show.

Wine is welcome and aside from sponsor seats front and center, all seating is on a first come, first seated basis.

The Boca Girls is a laugh-filled way to spend the cocktail hour, so call Kathy at the RPP office for details at 964-2670 or go to royalpalmplayers.com for more information.

You bring the wine. RPP will bring the fun.